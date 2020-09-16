Tips for harvest and planning for 2021

Phomopsis will continue to colonize pods from openings on those pods caused by insect feeding and then colonize the neighboring seeds. This fungus that causes Phomopsis seed decay as well as other seed decay fungi tend to be a bit slow growing. If the seed can be harvested, and dried down it will prevent further growth. It has also been noted that on a seed germination test in the fall, germs will be lower, but the seed where only the outside is colonized, not the germ, the fungus will die under out winter conditions (if the storage is dry) and then the germ will improve over the winter for Phomopsis seed decay.