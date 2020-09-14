Victory Gardens program expands

Share Facebook

A tremendous response to the just launched Victory Gardens campaign has resulted in an immediate expansion of the program. The program took off immediately and demand was so high for seed packets, four more counties were added: Fairfield, Licking, Mahoning, and Summit. Seed pick-up days and times for each office are available on the Ohio Victory Gardens website. The collaboration between the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Ohio State University (OSU) Extension Offices has delivered more than 2,600 seed packets to 10 counties across the state.

Victory Gardens originated during World War I, an answer to a severe food shortage at the time. The idea was wildly successful, growing an army of amateur gardeners and serving to boost morale and patriotism. Although there’s no food shortage now, ODA and OSU Extension are reviving the effort and once again encouraging people to plant seeds, realize the fruits of their labor, and share with others if inspired.

Seed packets were originally distributed through six OSU Extension Offices: Clark, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lucas, and Washington counties

The Victory Gardens Program will continue and expand with a larger seed distribution across the state in the spring. It also offers a full website with details on seed distribution, advice, and resources on every aspect of planting and harvesting produce at u.osu.edu/ohiovictorygardens/.