Master Gardener Volunteer Amy Chenevy shows veteran Jeff Smallwood how to transplant tomatoes in the Heroes Garden. Photo by Mike Hogan, Ohio State University Extension.

Victory Gardens program expands

September 14, 2020 Country Life, Top Headlines Leave a comment

A tremendous response to the just launched Victory Gardens campaign has resulted in an immediate expansion of the program. The program took off immediately and demand was so high for seed packets, four more counties were added: Fairfield, Licking, Mahoning, and Summit. Seed pick-up days and times for each office are available on the Ohio Victory Gardens website. The collaboration between the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Ohio State University (OSU) Extension Offices has delivered more than 2,600 seed packets to 10 counties across the state.

Victory Gardens originated during World War I, an answer to a severe food shortage at the time. The idea was wildly successful, growing an army of amateur gardeners and serving to boost morale and patriotism. Although there’s no food shortage now, ODA and OSU Extension are reviving the effort and once again encouraging people to plant seeds, realize the fruits of their labor, and share with others if inspired.

Seed packets were originally distributed through six OSU Extension Offices: Clark, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lucas, and Washington counties

The Victory Gardens Program will continue and expand with a larger seed distribution across the state in the spring. It also offers a full website with details on seed distribution, advice, and resources on every aspect of planting and harvesting produce at u.osu.edu/ohiovictorygardens/.

Check Also

Day 1 Crop Tour Submissions: Soybeans

Darke County This was a very clean soybean field with no disease or insect pressure …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved