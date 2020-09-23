Visit the Agronomic Crops Team at the (Virtual) Farm Science Review on September 22-24th

Share Facebook

By Amanda Douridas, Mary Griffith, Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Elizabeth Hawkins, Ohio State University Extension

This year the Farm Science Review will be virtual for the first time in its nearly 60 year history. The virtual show takes place on September 22-24th and includes many livestreamed educational sessions and demonstrations, as well as recorded videos. The show is free to attend with a simple registration process. To register, start at fsr.osu.edu and click on the red box that will take you to the My Show Planner. For registration guidance, check out this quick video that demonstrates the process.

The Agronomic Crops Team will be at the virtual Farm Science Review and available to discuss agronomy related issues with visitors through a virtual portal. Once you have registered to attend the Farm Science Review, you can find the Agronomic Crops Team here. The main activities hosted by the Agronomic Crops Team include:

Virtual Agronomic Plots Tour: This year the Agronomic Crops Plots were planted as always, and visitors can take a 360 virtual reality tour of the plots. This year, the team has plots demonstrating nitrogen rates, late season nitrogen application, 150 years of corn genetics and technology improvements, effects of residual herbicides on cover crops, interseeded cover crops, forages, and grazing, and more. The virtual tour includes informational signage and videos. This area is sponsored by the Ohio Soybean Council.

Ohio Crop Conditions Tour: Visitors can see crop yield estimates taken by OSU Extension staff in several counties throughout Ohio on a clickable county map. Videos include information about growing conditions and other factors influencing yield estimates in different fields throughout the state.

Live Q&A: Our specialists and educators will be available to answer questions from visitors at live Q&A sessions offered several times a day throughout the show. We will kick off each morning with a general session including educators and specialists Anne Dorrance, Mark Loux, Pierce Paul, Laura Lindsey, and Andy Michel.