We need to reflect back on what we learned this year

By Harold Watters, Ohio State University Extension

I think we screwed up the 2020 cropping season in 2018 and 2019. I hope the yield estimates we saw in OCJ in August hold up. Matt always goes back and checks with the growers at harvest, this year with the virtual tour I hope we can still check those actual yields against the estimates. At any rate the screw ups we did in 2018 and 2019 were a bit out of our control… meaning we were too wet when we harvested in 2018 and too wet when we planted in 2019 — and that led to a lot of surface compaction, and probably some deeper compaction, too. To follow that up we had a mild winter in 2019-2020 so we saw limited freeze-thaw to take away some of those compaction issues. I do not suggest tillage this fall, generally, to solve the problem. We need to build aggregates and quit breaking up our soils into fine particles resulting in those surface crusts, and yes I will admit those intense rains also broke up our soil aggregates. All the more reason to have cover crops or crop residue to cover and protect out sensitive surface layer.

I’m not sure what we could have done better for the crop this year. We were able to take advantage of planting opportunities in northern Ohio early, but later dry weather somewhat overcame that advantage. Southern Ohio had almost the same delayed planting window that northern Ohio had in 2019. We know that crop production is about collecting sunshine — and putting that together with a crop to make sugars (C 6 H 12 O 6 ) that the plant converts to starches, oils and protein. But when we do that with a June planting, we cut 30 days off the potential. And oh yes water — water in mid- to late-season can help overcome the delay but many of us didn’t have that either.

And then there were the pest problems that were maybe not as bad as they could have been.

My items of concern for 2020: