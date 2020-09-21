West Holmes FFA alumni to receive American Degrees

Share Facebook

By Chloe Shumaker, chapter reporter

Seven West Holmes FFA graduate members will receive their American Degrees this November during the virtual National FFA Convention. Hayley Davis, Taylor Feikert, Drew Mast, Abby Rohr, Logan Schlauch, Gabby Sherman, and Hunter Smith have all met the requirements for the degree and have been approved at the State and National level. This is the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career. American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence. The requirements to earn the American FFA Degree is set forth in the National FFA Constitution. To be eligible to receive the American FFA Degree, members must meet qualifications such as receiving a State FFA Degree, holding active membership for the past three years, completing secondary instruction in an agricultural education program and operating an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program, and earning or investing at least $10,000, 50 hours of community service, and demonstrating leadership abilities and outstanding scholastic achievement are also required. All applications are submitted to the National FFA Organization after approval of a member’s state association. After review by national staff, the National FFA Board of Directors approves qualified candidates to receive the American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention & Expo. Recipients receive a certificate and the American FFA Degree key in honor of their accomplishments and dedication to FFA. Congratulations to all of the recipients!