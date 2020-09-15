West Holmes FFA held annual parent member meeting

Share Facebook

By: Chloe Shumaker, Chapter Reporter

On Monday, August 31, the West Holmes FFA held their annual parent member year opening meeting. Before the meeting, there were hot dogs and chips for the members as well as swimming and cornhole. The meeting was called to order by President Jayme Pennell. After conducting opening ceremonies, and officer reports, they went onto new business. The following motions were passed by members. Dyllan Bender moved and Dawson Doretich seconded to set the 2021 banquet date for May 8. Motion passed. Abby Waers moved and Tyler Eichelberger seconded to pay for 2020 State Convention T-shirts. Motion passed. Samantha Kendall moved and Kyle Mowery seconded to pay for the jacket of the first member in each freshman class who recites the creed. Motion passed. Maria Steiner moved and Kyle Mowery seconded to pay $15 of each freshman’s jacket. Motion passed. Dawson Doretich moved and Blaine Winkler seconded to purchase a $50 gift card for the top salesman of the fall sale. Motion passed. Taryn Grassbaugh moved and Clay Shepler seconded to create t-shirt and sweatshirt designs to purchase for members. Motion passed. Kyle Mowery moved and Tyler Eichelberger seconded to have our September meeting at Acres of Fun and pay for pizza and pop. Motion passed. Olivia Sampsel moved and Clay Shepler seconded to pay and participate in all contests this year. Motion passed. Addison Yates moved and Taryn Grassbaugh seconded to conduct a Fall BBQ sauce, tins of nuts, and apparel sale from September 14-27. Motion passed. Kyle Mowery moved and Dyllan Bender seconded to pay for the jacket of any freshman member who sells more than $200 in the Fall Sale. Motion passed. Jess Miller moved and Sarah Irwin seconded to conduct various community service projects throughout the year. Motion passed. Blaine Winkler moved and Clay Shepler seconded to participate in Harvest Glow and pay for the supplies needed. Motion passed. Destiny Pozworski moved and Dawson Doretich seconded to pay for the tent, food, and supplies for the August meeting. Motion passed. Dakota Ringwalt moved and Ally Ogi seconded to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed. Thank you to the Ogi’s for hosting!