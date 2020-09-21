West Holmes FFA members competed in National Proficiency evaluation

September 21, 2020 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

By: Chloe Shumaker, Chapter Reporter

West Holmes FFA members Jayme Pennell and Chase Stitzlein competed in the National Proficiency evaluation over the summer. Recently, the results were announced and proficiency ratings and national finalists were released. Jayme Pennell was named a National finalist and will now compete at the Virtual National Convention as top four in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Management. Jayme’s SAE involves reclaiming 11 acres of family land where he plants trees, plants food plots for pollinators, and conducts a water source from a pre-existing spring on the property.  Jayme will receive a $500 cash prize for being a finalist and will receive another $500 if he is named a National winner.  Chase Stitzlein received a Silver rating with his SAE in Dairy Production Entrepreneurship. Chase’s SAE involves working on his family’s dairy farm, raising a herd of dairy of Holstein and Red Holstein cows, and raising crossbred feeders to sell at auction.  Congratulations to both members! 

Check Also

Corn versus soybean storage

By Carl Zulauf, Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics, Ohio State University, and Sanghyo …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved