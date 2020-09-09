West Holmes FFa members receive OABA Certification

Share Facebook

By: Chloe Shumaker. chapter reporter

Eleven members of the West Holmes FFA 2020 graduating class received the Ohio AgriBusiness Association – Agribusiness and Production Systems Certification. The Ohio AgriBusiness Association provides an industry-recognized, agribusiness credential that verifies high school student expertise in the areas of agriculture, agribusiness, and production systems. To be eligible for the program, a student must be enrolled in a career­-technical agricultural program and complete four of the following courses, where they are engaged in learning and applying technical skills in foundational agricultural concepts: Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources, Agronomic Systems, Animal & Plant Science, Business Management for Agricultural & Environmental Systems, Environmental Science for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Global Economics & Marketing of Food, Greenhouse and Nursery Management, Livestock Selection, Nutrition & Management, Mechanical Principles, Science and Technology of Food. To be considered, a student’s SAE must be an entrepreneurial, placement, or research-­driven project pertaining to the agriculture industry. The student must document at least 500 hours of work on their project(s) and identify the Ohio Agricultural & Environmental Systems Career Field Technical Content Standards achieved through their SAE. Members apply for the award in May and are selected based on their qualifications and applications. The following members received the certification: Megan Brannon, Ethan Drzazga, Phillip Lepley, Lexi Ogi, Kylie Ramirez, Ethan Reining, Lucas Shaum, Brayden Shumaker, Tierra Slaubaugh, Chase Stitzlein, and Maddie Stitzlein.



