First freeze hits Ohio

By Aaron Wilson, Ohio State University Extension

Much of Ohio experienced frost or freeze conditions this past Friday and/or Saturday night. In fact, many locations dropped below 30 degrees F, with unofficial observations as cold as 26 degrees F!

How does this compare to typical first freeze dates? Ohio’s dates vary widely, as early as the last week in September in some of the colder valleys of the northeast hills (light blue) to as late as the first week of November (brown) in the far east. However, much of Ohio experiences first freeze during the second and third weeks of October. So, this year’s first freeze appears to be right on schedule across the north and a bit early for areas of southern and southwest Ohio.

A stalled boundary is currently draped across Ohio. This boundary is providing a focus for shower activity, bringing the heaviest widespread rainfall that we have seen in Ohio since Labor Day. CoCoRaHS observations show that 0.5 to 1.25 inches of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours, with additional rain showers expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. This frontal boundary will lift north of the region by Wednesday afternoon, but not before providing the opportunity for additional showers through Wednesday morning. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s for mid to late week, perhaps even low 80s across the south on Thursday, with dry conditions expected through Friday morning. A strong cold front will approach the region on Friday, bringing a line of showers and storms through late in the day. Behind this front, much cooler air will filter back into the region, with highs in the 50s and 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s expected this weekend. The weekend should remain dry before damp, chilly conditions return early next week. The Weather Prediction Center is currently forecasting 0.50 to 1.25 inches of rain across most of Ohio for the next 7 days, with greatest totals in the far southwestern counties.

The latest NOAA/NWS/Climate Prediction Center outlook for the 8-14 day period (October 27 – November 2) shows below average temperatures and above average precipitation are likely. Normal highs during the period are in the upper-50s to low-60s, lows in the upper-30s to low-40s, with about 0.85-inch of rainfall per week.