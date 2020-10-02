Anthony Wayne FFA Hosts CDE Lunch and Learn for Members

Share Facebook

By: Vesta Miller, 2020-2021 Anthony Wayne FFA Reporter

On September 22 and 24, the Anthony Wayne FFA officer team held a Career Development Event (CDE) Lunch and Learn. FFA members enjoyed a Chick-fil-A boxed lunch while learning about the dairy cattle, public speaking, wildlife, and floriculture CDEs. CDEs are FFA contests that students may choose to practice for and compete in throughout the year.

During the event, students placed a class of four cows, evaluating their qualities for producing milk. Then students identified tack used with horses. Next, students listened to various sounds made by wild animals in Ohio, and guessed which animal made each sound. To practice public speaking, students were given a simple prompt and then gave a one-minute speech to another student. Finally, the students created a floral arrangement to take with them. At the conclusion, students were given a list of all CDE teams available for them to join throughout the school year. Anthony Wayne FFA is a satellite school of the Penta Career Center.