Asgrow soybeans release largest XtendFlex product lineup in 2021

Asgrowbrand released the industry’s largest XtendFlex soybean product lineup following the European Commission authorization of XtendFlex technology. This lineup not only includes the latest exclusive genetics available but also provides farmers a wide variety of proven products in all maturities for varying conditions across the nation.

“It gives us more options and a targeted approach on different weed species. It will give us some super clean fields,” said Roy Ulrich, Technical Agronomist for DEKALB and Asgrow in southern Ohio. “We now have really good tools in our toolbox we can use at different times of the year with the agronomics and performance we have seen out of Asgrow in the last several years. This is another large launch behind the Xtend soybeans a few years ago.”

Asgrow XtendFlex soybeans are Bayer’s newest soybean trait technology — now offering tolerance to glufosinate. The additional weed management choice provides growers flexibility, performance and profitability potential.

XtendFlex soybeans are the Asgrow brand’s second major product launch in soybeans since 2016. The Asgrow brand continues to help farmers become more efficient and increase ROI potential by providing leading technology with exclusive genetics and proven yield performance potential from an industry-leading breeding program.

The Asgrow brand has 47 products available for 2021 across all maturity groups ranging from RM 0 to 7.0 with multiple products in each relative maturity group. Top product brands for the eastern Corn Belt include: AG26XF1, AG27XF0, AG27XF1, AG30XF0, AG33XF1, AG35XF1, AG36XF1, AG38XF1, AG40XF0, AG48XF0.

Clint Chaffer, Asgrow Brand Manager, said farmers now have an additional tool for use within the Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System.

“We’re excited to bring Asgrow XtendFlex products to the market and offer another option in the Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System,” Chaffer said. “Based on the great demand we’ve seen, we know our farmers are looking forward to the benefits of Asgrow XtendFlex soybeans next year and the addition of glufosinate tolerance. This technology, coupled with Asgrow brand’s exclusive genetics, will help the industry take a step forward.”

Farmers have eagerly anticipated access to Asgrow XtendFlex products, due to additional choice and consistent, trusted yield potential. Asgrow expects to supply over 10 million U.S. XtendFlex soy acres in 2021. To prepare for the 2021 launch, Asgrow products have been tested in expansive, nationwide field trials so farmers, dealers and licensees can learn and experience the latest technology.

Asgrow XtendFlex soybeans are built on the same high-yielding germplasm as Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans.

For additional information, please visit Asgrow.com/XtendFlex.