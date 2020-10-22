Bane-Welker announces sprayer sales in all 12 locations

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bane-Welker Equipment recently announced an expansion of sales and service for Case IH sprayers to all 12 locations in Indiana and Ohio. Previously, Bane-Welker operated a single dedicated spray center out of the Lebanon Indiana location, but Bane-Welker saw the need to expand to fit the needs of their customers.

“For nine years, our customers relied on one dedicated center for sprayer sales, parts and service,” said Jason Bane, President of Bane-Welker Equipment. “We started discussing ways to make it more convenient for our customers and decided it was feasible to offer sprayer sales and service in all stores. We’re excited to roll this out — it will be beneficial to our customers. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.”

All 12 locations in Indiana and Ohio will offer Case IH Patriot and Trident sprayers, parts and service. The 3 Ohio locations will also offer Case IH Miller sprayers.

The previous Lebanon Indiana spray center will be put to good use.

“We’re converting our previous spray center into a technology and training center so we can continue to invest in our people and our customers,” Bane said.

Bane-Welker Equipment, founded in 1967 by Kenneth and Patricia Bane, is an agriculture equipment company representing Case IH and other complimentary brands. Bane-Welker offers new and used equipment, parts, sales, service, precision farming, online parts sales and customer support. The company operates 9 stores in Indiana including Crawfordsville,

La Crosse, Lebanon, Remington, Terre Haute, Pendleton, Plymouth, Winamac, and Wingate, and three stores in Ohio, including Eaton, Wilmington and Georgetown. In 2018, the company became 100% employee owned. For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Karl Locascio at 765.866.0494 or visit www.Bane-Welker.com.