Corn Contest Proves Big Ears Means Big Yields

Recently, members from the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter were challenged to participate in the annual Chapter Corn Contest. The rules of the contest were to bring in one ear of corn and earn a prize. Overall winners were presented with an FFA T-shirt from the FFA Chapter. All participants earned a corn-related prize.

A winner is chosen based on the predicted yield of the corn. The grand prize winner was determined by the highest yield estimate, based on plant population per acre. Agricultural Education students in Plant and Animal Science classes took time in class to figure the predicted yield of corn ears as part of their continuing education of agronomy.

The overall winner was Isaac Beal. Her corn was predicted to yield 348 bushels to the acre with a 36,500 seed population per acre. His corn was an Ebberts product. Second place went to Matthew Osting who presented an ear of corn that is predicted to produce 339 bushels per acre with a 35,000 seed population per acre. His was a Seed Consultants product. His ear was also the longest ear presented with a length of 10.5”. Third place went to Paige Pence with an ear of corn predicted to yield 331.2 bushels to the acre with a 36,000 seed population per acre. Hers was a DeKalb product. Fourth place went to Ethan Fine with a yield of 319.6 bushels to the acre and the variety of Wellman Seeds with a population rate of 35,000. Adam Bensman placed fifth with a predicted yield of 316 with an Ebberts product with a population rate of 37,500 kernels per acre.

Sixth place went to Samuel Sutherly with 312 bushels to the acre. Emma Sutherly placed seventh with an average of 309.5 bushels to the acre. Trenton Maxson placed eighth 304 bushels per acre. Keira Kirby was ninth with an average of 310.8 bushels per acre. Elisabeth Norman was ninth with a 284.5 average.

As a whole, the contest yielded an average of 294.1b bushels per acre. Participants included Isaac Beal, Adam Bensman, Luke Brunke, Ethan Fine, Keira Kirby, Madison Maxson, Trenton Maxson, Elisabeth Norman, Matthew Osting, Paige Pence, Ava Prince, Nick Prince, Ty Roeth, Emma Sutherly, Samuel Sutherly, and Lauren Wright.