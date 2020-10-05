Corn harvest on track, soybeans ahead of last year

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Light periodic rain occurred in some areas causing an increase in topsoil moisture but not enough to prevent increased drought conditions, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 52 percent adequate to surplus by week’s end, up 9 percentage points from the previous week. Approximately 36 percent of the state was abnormally dry or worse, according to the most recent Drought Monitor. Average temperatures for the week were 4.9 degrees below historical normals and the entire State averaged 1.27 inches of precipitation. There were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 4.

During the week, farmers harvested corn and soybeans and planted wheat. Soybeans dropping leaves was at 85 percent, ahead of the five-year average by 2 percentage points. Soybeans harvested was at 21 percent while soybeans moisture content was at 13 percent. Corn dented was ahead of the five-year average by 1 percentage point at 96 percent. Corn mature was at 63 percent and corn moisture content was 23 percent. Alfalfa hay fourth cutting was at 80 percent, ahead of last year by 8 percentage points. Other hay third cutting was at 88 percent, 2 percentage points ahead of the five-year average. Forty-eight percent of corn was rated good to excellent condition compared to the five-year average of 54 percent and 25 percent of pasture and range was rated good to excellent condition.

You can read the full report here.