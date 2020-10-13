Corn harvest picks up, behind average

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Seasonally warm and dry conditions helped push harvest progress but also increased the number of acres seeing moderate drought, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 41 percent adequate to surplus by week’s end, down 11 percentage points from the previous week. Approximately 43 percent of the state was abnormally dry or worse, according to the most recent Drought Monitor, up from 36 percent last week. Average temperatures for the week were 3.3 degrees above historical normals and the entire State averaged 0.14 inches of precipitation. There were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 11.

Farmers harvested soybeans and corn, planted wheat, and applied lime. Soybeans dropping leaves was at 93 percent, ahead of the five-year average by 2 percentage points. Soybeans harvested was at 49 percent while soybeans moisture content was at 12 percent. Corn mature was at 77 percent, behind the five-year average by 3 points while corn moisture content was rated 23 percent. Alfalfa hay fourth cutting was at 87 percent, ahead of last year by 5 percentage points. Other hay third cutting was

at 92 percent, 1 percentage point ahead of the five-year average. Forty-eight percent of corn was rated good to excellent condition compared to the five-year average of 55 percent and 32 percent of pasture and range was rated good to excellent condition.

You can read the full report here.