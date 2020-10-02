Farm Office Live scheduled for Oct. 7, 2020

Share Facebook

David Marrison, Ohio State University Extension

Join the OSU Extension Farm Office team for discussions on the latest agricultural law and farm management news. The next session will be held on October 7, 2020 8:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Farm Office Live will be back for a review of the latest on round two of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), 2020 crop enterprise budgets, new custom rates and Western Ohio Cropland Values and Cash Rents survey summary, Ohio’s COVID-19 immunity legislation, and other current issues in farm management.

Join our experts for quick presentations and Q & A. Go to https://farmoffice.osu.edu/farmofficelive to register or view past webinars and PowerPoint slides.