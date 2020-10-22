Feeding Farmers Week 4 Staley Farms Van Wert County Ohio

Share Facebook

We wrap up the T102 Fall Feeding Farmers with a stop in Van Wert county at the farm of Jacob Staley. Jacob farms with his father Craig and while grandpa Kenneth Doner has retired he is always around to keep an eye on them. Jacob has finished soybeans and is waiting for dryer weather to get rolling on corn. They also raise turkeys for Cooper Farms. Check out the video with Dale and Jacob as they talk about the farm.