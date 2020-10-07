Irvin named vice president of public policy for Ohio Farm Bureau

Share Facebook

Jack Irvin has been named vice president, public policy for Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. He will be responsible for managing the organization’s policy development process and its legislative, regulatory, political and legal activities at the federal, state and local levels. He has been Ohio Farm Bureau senior director of state and national policy since 2016.

Prior to joining Ohio Farm Bureau, Irvin served as director of government and industry affairs with the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association where he directed development of public policy and legislative priorities at the state and national levels. He also served that organization by managing communications efforts and developing grassroots volunteers. He also previously served as legislative aide to several senators including Tom Niehaus, Larry Mumper and Doug White.

He received bachelor’s degrees from Miami University in human resources and organizational behavior. He is an active member in Vista Community Church in Worthington. He and his wife, Erika, reside in Columbus with their two daughters.