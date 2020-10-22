Is it pica or just an adventurous palate?

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Don “Doc” Sanders

Pica is an eating disorder, or persistent desire in cattle, other ruminant livestock, dogs and even humans, to eat things not normally considered food and that have no nutritional value. This could include wood, soil or hair, for example. This can have dangerous health consequences. Pica is often observed in malnourished children in developing countries.

In cows, pica commonly occurs with “nervous ketosis.” Ketosis is a condition that can also occur in humans who are on a diet to lose weight or increase their energy. Undoubtedly a few dairymen reading this have observed nervous ketosis in a cow or two and have had to call their vet.

The nervous form of ketosis occurs when a cow has a severely negative energy balance during early lactation. This produces a chemical (beta-hydroxy-butyrate), which is toxic to the cow’s brain, leading to bizarre behavior such as chewing dirt, rocks and door frames, to the extreme of attacking caretakers.

My wife, Kris, often accuses me of suffering from pica because of my odd dietary habits. I categorically deny this. I have never chewed dirt, stones or door frames. I am nervous, on occasion, but not with ketosis.

I offer you a sampling platter of my unconventional eating choices:

I slather mayonnaise on peanut butter sandwiches. Miracle Whip is my brand! Kris says this is proof I have pica, but I say it’s just a practical solution for helping the peanut butter go down easier.

I concoct radish sandwiches by spreading a layer of butter on bread, adding slices of radishes and a sprinkle of salt and slapping another slice of bread on top. (This sandwich requires two hands to prevent the radishes from slipping out.)

I eat anchovies straight from the can, with a Townhouse cracker to temper the fishy flavor. One small can of these little “fishies” usually satisfies my craving for a month or so. Just writing about this makes me want to open a can. FYI: Canned anchovy fillets make a better treat than rolled anchovy fillets.

Raw oysters served on the half shell are truly a delicacy in my opinion. New Orleans is my favorite place to go for this gourmet treat. Oysters on the half shell should be freshly shucked and served cold. Kris likens eating them to sucking snot off a doorknob. I have told her that doorknobs are rarely that cold.

However, I draw the line on some less conventional foods. Frog legs, for instance. They’re like eating chicken thighs. So, why not go to the Colonel and save yourself the expense of eating frog legs at a fancy restaurant. They’re basically taste like chicken-flavored meat, after all.

One of my acquired tastes relates directly to a common procedure in my veterinary career. On numerous occasions — too many to count — I have surgically converted bulls into steers. And this part of my practice, for some reason, is one that seemed to have made an impression on my children. I will never forget the story that my sister-in-law shared about my boys when they were visiting their cousin overnight. They had built a make-believe cattle chute, laying kitchen chairs sideways on the floor. And they had their cousin, on hands and knees, in the “chute.” Asked what they were doing, my boys offered, “It’s time to dehorn and castrate the bull calf.”

Late one day, I brought home the product from the afternoon’s surgeries. My boys saw me working at the kitchen sink, skinning the tunic membrane off the collection of mountain oysters, preparing them for the evening meal.

Naturally, my oldest son asked, “What are you doing with those things you got today from those bull calves?”

“Fixing mountain oysters for supper,” I replied.

To make sure he didn’t give away my little secret, I quickly headed off his reaction with, “Sh-h-h, don’t tell your sister!”

His thoughts immediately turned to glee over the prospect of grossing out his older sister. He rushed off to bring his younger brother into the conspiracy. Suppertime arrived, and the boys did their best to stifle giggles as they waited for the meat tray to be passed.

Judy had fried the harvested meat to a deep brown. As she cast her eyes on the approaching nuggets, our daughter inquired with a very suspicious tone, “Alright, Dad, what is this?”

With my best poker face, I said, “meat balls.”

The boys snickered under their breath and consumed the mountain oysters, as I knew they would. Anything to gross out their sister, who unsuspectingly consumed the meat with no reluctance. All the while, her brothers made a supreme effort to hide their mirth.

Once more my daughter sternly asked, “Dad, what was that?”

“The meat was bull testicles,” I levelled.

As both boys burst out laughing, she replied, “Dad, quit lying. What was it, really?”