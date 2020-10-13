Kubota partnership to aid ATI workforce development

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The prevalent scarlet and gray most often seen at Ohio State ATI is being supplemented with a heavy dose of Kubota orange this fall.

Kubota Tractor Corporation is partnering with ATI to establish the Kubota Tech College training program. Students will be trained using high-tech Kubota equipment in areas such as diagnostics, preventative maintenance, and major repair.

“The two programs that will be impacted are the power equipment program and hydraulic power and motion control program,” said Robby Frutchey, ATI coordinator for both programs.

In the power equipment program, students learn about career preparation, electrical courses, engine diagnostics, mobile heating and air conditioning, welding, and power transmission.

Students in the hydraulic power and motion control program learn fundamentals of fluid power and components, hydraulic circuits, basic electricity, basic pneumatics, analog and digital electronics, power transmission, and computer-aided design.

“While Kubota Tractor Corporation has been a strong ally of ATI in the past, this new partnership will provide an impactful experience in the classroom and help us train the next generation of skilled technicians,” said Kris Boone, assistant dean and ATI director. “Their contributions will not only make our teaching more diverse, but will also make our program stand out.”

In addition to equipment loans and annual updates through 2023, Kubota is donating more than $21,000 to purchase tool sets and complete renovations to the ATI Engineering Technologies Laboratory. The development of the training curriculum will include train-the-trainer activities to ensure that instructors stay current with industry requirements and skills. Kubota dealers will also offer work-based training, including internship and apprenticeship opportunities.

“Skilled technicians are the backbone of every Kubota dealership around the country, and the demand for those skills is only increasing,” said Stacy B. Schroeder, senior manager of Kubota University. “We are excited to partner with ATI to establish the Kubota Tech College training program to build the qualified workforce needed to support the growth and prosperity of Ohio and its residents and beyond. We’ll closely collaborate to identify and build the most relevant skills students will require to successfully enter the rural workforce in the equipment industry.”

In addition to receiving an associate of applied science degree from ATI, students will have the chance to become industry-certified Kubota technicians through The National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3). NC3 offers program certifications built on national skills standards in many areas.

“By the year 2022, the Kubota network of dealerships needs to hire 3,400 new technicians. We are excited to have been approached by Kubota and NC3 to be a part of this goal,” Frutchey said.

When students become a Kubota-certified technician through NC3, they will be proficient in eight areas: pre-delivery and inspection; preventative maintenance; maintenance procedures; electrical; hydraulics; engine; powertrain; and brakes, steering, and suspension.

Ohio State ATI, which offers 26 associate degrees, has been named one of five top trade schools in the United States by both Fox Business News and Niche.org.

“Our goal is for Ohio State ATI to become a workforce development hub,” Boone said. “We’re doing this by growing and developing a future workforce that meets the needs of the agricultural industry with a focus on K–12 education through Ohio 4-H, preparing ATI students for the jobs of tomorrow, and updating current industry personnel with recertification and advisory programs.”

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and -manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 gross horsepower, performance-matched implements, hay tools, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, commercial turf products, and utility vehicles.