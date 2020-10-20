Leonard named new OFBF chief information officer

Share Facebook

Pete Leonard of Westerville has been named chief information officer for Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. He will be serving in a newly created leadership position in the organization.

Prior to joining the Ohio Farm Bureau staff, Leonard was in an IT leadership role at Nationwide for 10 years and has been in IT consulting for more than 20 years with HP, Covansys and Claremont Technology Group. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

“Pete believes that IT is more than a cost of doing business, but that IT can provide the means for doing all aspects of OFBF business better,” said Ohio Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Adam Sharp. “Creating this new role is an indication of the central role technology will have in our organization to serve our members today and for years to come.”

Leonard and his wife, Bonnie, are parents of two grown daughters Rachael and Sarah. He is a 20-year member of the Delaware County Farm Bureau.