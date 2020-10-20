ME FFA Hosts Greenhand Conference

Share Facebook

The first-ever Miami East-MVCTC Greenhand Conference was recently hostec for first-year FFA members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. The purpose of the conference was to build upon and challenge the FFA awareness and knowledge that the new members held.

During the conference leadership workshops were offered on FFA leadership opportunities, teamwork challenges, goal setting, and FFA opportunities. Additionally, Career Development Event roundtables were held to share and explain various competitions FFA members can participate in. Members participated in team challenges and had virtual greetings from the State FFA President Bethany Starlin.

Leading the workshops were the 2020-21 Miami East Chapter Officers. Those participating were Isaac Beal, Adam Bensman, Libby Carpenter, Carter Gilbert, Chloe Gump, Emma Sutherly, Samuel Sutherly, and Lauren Wright.

The Miami East Greenhand members attending were Ella Fine, Ayla Gilbert, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Abigail Kadel, Jadyn Maingi, Madison Maxson, Elisabeth Norman, Lindsey Ott, Logan Phillips, Landin Putnam, Hunter Randall, Jacob Roeth, Ty Roeth, and Thomas Wallace.