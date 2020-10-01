Miami East-MVCTC October 2020 FFA Member of the Month

Share Facebook

The October 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Braden Zekas. He is the son of Elyssa Hughes and Aaron Zekas. He is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Braden recently participated in the State Dairy Cattle, State Meats, and State Poultry Evaluation Career Development Events. He helped each of the teams place at or above seventh in the state. In the Dairy Cattle event he was second overall from Miami East. In the Poultry competition he was the highest individual from Miami East, placing 14th in the event. And, in the Meats Evaluation event he was fourth overall from Miami East. Braden’s Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of a large vegetable garden in which he markets his products to family and friends.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.