MVCTC FFA Juniors Participate in Pumpkin Decorating Contest

Submitted by: Keara Peffly, MVCTC FFA Reporter

Rayanna Decker, Animal Care and Management Grand Champion and First Place

Englewood, Ohio – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA juniors from Agriculture and Livestock Production, Animal Care & Management, Diesel Power Technologies, Natural Resource Management, Retail Agriculture Services, and Veterinary Science decorated pumpkins. The decorating contest was based on the theme “For The Future; For All”. This is the theme for the upcoming National FFA Convention and Expo, which is all about growing the next generation of leaders. With this theme in mind, the Officer Team and the Committee Chairmen judged pumpkins from each lab.

The Officers and Committee Chairmen judged each group of pumpkins. The Officer Team and Committee Chairmen placed three pumpkins into a first place, second place, and the most creative from each class.

Agriculture and Livestock Production First Place – Hannah Randolph (Eaton) and Hailey Ashmor (Arcanum-Butler) Second Place – Ryan Thobe (Tri-Village) and Amos Weimer (Tri-Village) Most Creative – Luke Dillhoff (Twin Valley South) and Kate Manning (Preble Shawnee)

Animal Care and Management First Place – Rayanna Decker (Northridge) Second Place – Sage Wallace (Preble Shawnee), Kayla Stidham (Eaton), and Reagan Doughty (Northmont) Most Creative – Jenna Eyer (Tri-Village)

Diesel Power Technologies First Place – Marcus Fourman (Arcanum-Butler) Second Place – Alex Monnin (Arcanum-Butler) Most Creative – Cheyanne Epperson (Preble Shawnee) and Cameron Daugherty (Arcanum-Butler)

Natural Resource Management First Place – Dalton Marshall (Brookville), Bailey Schaafn (West Carrollton), Erin Keihl (Arcanum-Butler), and Emma Lawson-Keckler (Milton-Union) Second Place – Molly Comer (Northmont) Most Creative – Anja Hubers (Miamisburg), Emalee Haemmerle (Preble Shawnee), Braden Hall (Huber Heights), and Cameron Obach (Huber Heights)

Retail Agricultural Services First Place – Mason Willetts (Tri-Village) and Justin Thomas (Milton-Union) Second Place – Mackenzie Hopkins (New Lebanon) and Mike Seger (Tri-Village) Most Creative – Chris Ryan (Carlisle) and Connor Hawkins (Northmont)

Veterinary Science First Place – Ava Knipp (Miamisburg) Second Place – Hailey Sager (Arcanum-Butler) Most Creative – Brayden Clouse (New Lebanon) and Hayley Wyatt (Brookville)



Rayanna Decker (Animal Care & Management/Northridge) was selected as the Grand Champion and Overall Winner.

The objective of the Pumpkin Decorating Contest was to encourage the juniors to learn more about the basics of FFA and show them the importance of teamwork and creativity. This project also helps students earn their first degree at the FFA chapter level, the Greenhand Degree. This degree is one of the first degrees the Juniors will earn in their high school career, which helps them get their Chapter Degree later.

The National FFA Organization (formerly known as Future Farmers of America) provides leadership, personal growth, and career success training through agricultural education. Today, 579,678 FFA members in grades seven through 12 belong to one of 7,570 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.