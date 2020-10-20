MVCTC Veterinary Science Team placed Second in the Ohio FFA Veterinary Science CDE

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MVCTC FFA and Veterinary Science Class of 2020 graduate Amanda Olson from Vandalia-Butler placed Third Place in Ohio Veterinary Science FFA CDE Contest.

Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter aims to follow the National FFA Mission. The FFA mission is to make positive differences in students’ lives by developing their potential for career success through agricultural education and Career Development Events (CDE).

The Ohio Veterinary Science CDE is designed to assess the skills and knowledge that students must possess to prepare for post-secondary education and work in an animal health occupation, such as in a veterinarian’s office or an animal research facility. Students demonstrate their technical competency with both small and large animals in the Veterinary Science Career Development Event. Competency is demonstrated by completing a written exam, which was taken online in March of 2020. The competency demonstration continues this fall virtually with scenario questions, identification, and a practicum.

All Seniors in the class of 2020 participated in the original online test to qualify to continue with the Career Development Event. Due to the changes in the format in the spring, four seniors in the class of 2020 were able to complete the contest’s finals portion then. These Seniors included Amanda Olson, Keara Knepshield, Hayley Moore, and Lily Preston. After the contest, the MVCTC Veterinary Science Team placed Second in the Ohio State Veterinary Science CDE with a score of 517.

The Individual standings and scores were:

Amanda Olson (Vandalia-Butler) with a total score of 152 and Third Place in Ohio

Keara Knepshield (Franklin Monroe) with a score of 127 and Ninth Place in Ohio

Hayley Moore (Tri-County North) with a score of 122 and Twelfth Place in Ohio

Lily Preston (Tri-Village) with a score of 116 and Sixteenth place in Ohio

This is outstanding work by the students in the Veterinary Science Program and proves their commitment to their career pathway.

The National FFA Organization remains committed to the individual student, providing a path to achieving premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

FFA continues to help the next generation rise to meet those challenges by helping its members to develop their own unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of agricultural career pathways. So today, we are still the Future Farmers of America. But, we are the Future Biologists, Future Chemists, Future Veterinarians, Future Engineers, and Future Entrepreneurs of America, too.

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.