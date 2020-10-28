National FFA finalists for National FFA Agriscience Fair

Share Facebook

The National FFA Organization has announced the 2020 National FFA Agriscience Fair finalists. The winners will be recognized during the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo, which will be held virtually this year.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair recognizes students who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises. Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food and natural resources. The agriscience fair is for middle and high school students. Students will compete in one of six categories in the agriscience fair and under one of the six divisions — either individually or in a team.

The recipients that finished in the top three, listed alphabetically from Ohio are:

Animal Systems: Division 4 Lillian Hughes of the Covington-UVCC FFA

Food Products and Processing Systems: Division 2 Faith Jennings and Ayla Rutherford of the Felicity-Franklin FFA

Plant Systems: Division 1 Joscelyn Layman of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA

Power, Structural and Technical Systems: Division 1 Alora Siegel of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA

Power, Structural and Technical Systems: Division 2 Kaylee Jennings and Joanna Hamilton of the Felicity-Franklin FFA

Power, Structural and Technical Systems: Division 4 Matthew Ruff and Joseph Elder of the Westfall FFA

Social Science: Division 5 Madisen Jolliff of the Ridgemont FFA.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair is sponsored by Cargill, John Deere and Syngenta; Bayer, Corteva, General Mills, Wrangler and Zoetis are sponsors of the agriscience fair pathways.