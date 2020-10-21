No Time Like Timber Time.

Share Facebook

By: Abby Lewis, Chapter Reporter

On October 6, the Oak Hill FFA competed in the state forestry CDE. In this competition the members had to identify forestry equipment , identify different species of trees, and identify what the forestry products were made from which species. The team also had to do timber cruising virtually, this is where the students have to tell how many 16 foot logs they could get out of one tree, then they had to determine the board foot from the tree, in addition they had to determine the price using a timber price sheet and calculate the total value of each tree and the total amount from the timber cruise.

The team placed 33rd in the Ohio FFA Forestry CDE out of the entire state. The members that were involved in this competition were Bradon Lewis, Walker Sites, Blade Reese, Garrett Hughes, Levi Lyons, Jennifer Meldick, Addy Dickens, Connor Stout, Maggie Bond, and Andrew Martin. The top individual was Bradon Lewis placing 179 in this competition. Even though these competitions are happening virtually, our members are still working hard to accomplish their chapter and personal goals.