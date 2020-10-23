Northwestern FFA competes in Soil Judging CDE

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By: Jadeyn Berry, chapter reporter

This year the Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter competed in both Urban and Rural soils Career Development Event. The contest is designed to educate students on how to evaluate soil for both Urban and Rural use. Each team evaluates the soil based on different characteristics to determine what the land can be used for. The urban land and soil judging CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil to determine its potential use for urban, home site, and other non farm uses. The Agricultural Soils CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil and to make decisions when faced with soil related issues that affect agricultural production.This year the Urban team consisted of Valerie Imhoff, Desiree Smith, Cassidy Brown, Jadeyn Berry, Gabby Ream, and Jacoby Gilbert.The Rural team consisted of Cole Wharton, Craig Wellert, Dugan McLaughlin, Kirsten Boreman, Kaleb Badger, Haley Caldwell, and Kade Tegtmeier. The teams both competed at the county, district, and state level. All students were successful in their areas. On October 7th, at the county level in Shreve, both teams placed well. The Urban team placed 3rd and the Rural team placed 2nd. Cole Wharton from the Rural team and Valerie Imhoff from the Urban team placed first individually in their respective contests.On October 13th, the teams once again competed. The Urban team placed 2nd and the Rural team placed 1st at the district level. Valerie Imhoff from the Urban team placed 4th individually, Desiree Smith from the Urban team placed 5th individually, and Cole Wharton from the Rural team placed 1st individually in their respective contests. On October 20th, the teams competed in the first ever online state Soil Judging contest. The teams experienced a new format of competition, and learned a lot through the experience.