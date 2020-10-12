Northwestern FFA Members Participate in Recycling During the Fair

Share Facebook

By: Jadeyn Berry, chapter reporter

During the week of the 2020 Wayne County Fair, members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter participated in the recycling program. Members went around each night at closing time and collected recycling items around the fairgrounds in coordination with Jeff Harmon and the Senior Fair Board, the Joint Solid Waste District. Ellie Hanshaw, Anthony Welch, Craig Wellert, Kaleb Badger, Grant Bond, Kade Tegtmeier, Jacoby Gilbert, Caydence Scale, Brooke Stinemetz, Kara Mckay, Kirsten Boreman, Lily Boreman, Mary Wellert, Haley Cadwell, Jadeyn Berry, Cole Wharton and Ethan Schwarts helped throughout the week. As well as alumni members Austin Beegle, Brock Tegtmeier, Becca Harbaugh, and Sydney Harmon. Members collected recycling items such as cardboard boxes and food waste and containers. This year members were able to remove many pounds of recyclables from the waste stream of the fair. The Northwestern FFA Chapter is glad to have the opportunity to participate in this program.



