Northwestern-Wayne FFA fed local farmers

The first annual Northwestern FFA Feed a Farmer event was held on October 14th at Centerra of West Salem, as well as Commodity Blenders. This event was very successful. The officer team and members severed approximately 60 meals that day. The chapter wanted to hold this event to thank the local farmers in the area for all that they do for this community as well as this country. Northwestern FFA would like to thank the Northwestern High School kitchen staff for helping us prepare the food for our event, as well as Commodity Blenders and Centerra of West Salem for donating their facilities.