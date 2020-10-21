OCA’s Cattlemen’s Academy to host first nutrition clinic of the year

Share Facebook

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s (OCA) Cattlemen’s Academy will be hosting three nutrition clinics this fall at various locations throughout Ohio, co-sponsored by Merck Animal Health. The first clinic will be held on Nov. 10, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Shawnee State Park Lodge in West Portsmouth.

OCA recognizes the importance of serving individual members across the state and the goal of the Cattlemen’s Academy is to offer informative learning experiences as part of a current OCA membership. These clinics will follow all COVID safety precautions and appropriate social distancing.

The nutrition clinics will include presentations from The Ohio State University (OSU) Extension Beef Team where producers will learn about nutrition considerations for cow-calf operations. Topics for the clinic will include forage quality, mineral and protein supplementation programs and a 12-month look at cow nutrition needs. These topics will be covered by Steve Boyles, professor at Ohio State University, and Garth Ruff, beef cattle field specialist at OSU. Patrick Barker, with Kent Feeds, will cover mineral supplementation at the first clinic.

“We are excited to bring these nutrition clinics to our members and we strongly encourage producers to register early so they don’t miss out on a chance to take part in this unique learning opportunity for their operations,” said Alex Ryan, manager of member services for OCA.

The Cattlemen’s Academy nutrition clinics are free for OCA members to attend. Those who are not current OCA members may still attend but must pay $75 per family upon registration. This cost includes clinic attendance and a 2021 OCA membership. A meal is included for each participant at each of the clinics, sponsored by Merck Animal Health. Attendance at each clinic is limited.

The registration deadline for the first nutrition clinic is Nov. 3, 2020. Information for the other two clinics will be available on our website.

For more information or to register for a clinic, visit ohiocattle.org, call the OCA office at 614-873-6736 or contact Alex Ryan at aryan@ohiocattle.org.