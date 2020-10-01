Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 1, 2020

Share Facebook

Cooler air pushes into Ohio today, driving south across WI and MI. This colder air mass will bring clouds with it and the chance for at least a few scattered showers. Moisture will not be too dramatic, only a few hundredths to a tenth or two, but we can see that with 50% coverage over areas from US 30 north. We probably have to move that threshold down to I-70 in western OH. Farther south we just see clouds and sun today. The bigger story will be the magnitude of cold air coming in behind. WE will see temps well below normal for tomorrow and Saturday, even through we expect to see sun mixing with clouds during the daytime hours. Clouds will build late Saturday afternoon.

Rain arrives Sunday mid to late morning and then continues through Monday midday. This will be a good rain event, bringing .25″-.75″ to almost all of Ohio. This will slow harvest progress. The map below is an update of what we can potentially see.

Behind that system, we start to dry down Monday afternoon as clouds break for sun. Temps stay cool. Then Tuesday through Saturday we turn out partly sunny, warm and dry. Evaporation will peak quickly and stay at maximum through the week. We should be able to see a resumption of harvest quickly. There is a minor threat for a cool snap late in the week, but right now we are not making major changes to the forecast.

The extended 11-16 day forecast period remains mostly dry. WE see no significant threat of rain through at least the 15th, perhaps a front arriving later the 16th into the 17th. But still, there is a solid window for field work there in the extended forecast.