Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 12, 2020

A long awaited change in our forecast pattern is here today, with further change in pattern later this week. Today we see sunshine to start the day, but clouds increase this afternoon as a cold front moves in from the west. Scattered showers develop in far western counties likely late afternoon and just ahead of sunset, then continue to spread east through the overnight. Bu sunrise tomorrow morning, most of the state is done with rain, only the far eastern tier counties may still be dealing with some rain at sunrise. That action leaves by mid morning. Rain totals form this event will be .1″-.5″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio.

We turn out partly to mostly sunny for tomorrow, and then stay sunny and dry for Wednesday. Temps will remain above normal. On Thursday we start with plenty of sun, but the second cold front for us this week will be pushing toward the state. We see clouds in the afternoon and can not rule out a few scattered showers for later Thursday and Thursday night. However, moisture is the secondary concern with this front. We only expect a few hundredths to a few tenths over 60-70% of Ohio. But, the cold air that comes in behind is very impressive. Temps will move to below normal levels sharply overnight Thursday night.

Friday and Saturday will be chilly, with a mix of clouds and sun. The coldest part of the airmass now appears on track to show up Friday overnight, but we are not as concerned about major frost/freeze for all of the state. While it is cold, we can not call this a true significant end to the growing season yet. The map below shows Saturday morning lows. Chilly, and even into patch frost territory, but not into hard freeze/end of growing season territory.

A warm front lifts though Ohio overnight Saturday night. this brings warmer air (of course), but also the threat of a few scattered showers over the northern part of the state. Rain totals can be a few hundredths to .4″ but coverage stays around 40% at best. We are then sunny and dry for the rest of the 10 day window from Sunday afternoon through next Wednesday. A front likely slides through next Wednesday night and Thursday to start the extended 11-16 day period , triggering .1″-.5″ rain potential.