Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 13, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The front that triggered the rain overnight is exiting to the east this morning. We may still see some lingering showers into mid morning in far eastern tier counties, but generally, today will turn out partly sunny and be just a bit cooler than yesterday. Still, we will be normal to above normal today as highs work toward 70 degrees in many areas, higher to the south. We are sunny and warmer tomorrow.

Thursday, our second cold front for the week shows up. This one does not have huge rain potential with it, but still is set to deliver a significant cooldown, brining Canadian air in behind it. Rain for Thursday afternoon and evening will be from a few hundredths to .3″ with 75% coverage. But, temps really drop hard overnight Thursday night.

Friday and Saturday feature a mix of clouds and sun and we will be cool. Rather chilly on Friday, a little more mild on Saturday. Overnight lows Friday night still look to be the coldest with patchy frost likely, but still no hard freeze. The updated map is below. Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer.

Our next system arrives early next week as a warm front lifts up into the state. Expect scattered showers by Monday afternoon, continuing Monday night into early Tuesday. Moisture potential is not huge again…mostly .5″ or less and coverage is back at 60%. But, it does keep us from drying exceptionally well.

We are partly sunny and dry for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There is an active precipitation track to the north, across MI and Ontario, but for now all activity looks to stay to the north. A front may try and sag into Ohio as we start off the 11-16 day extended period late next week, Friday or Saturday.