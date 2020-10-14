Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 14, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

No major changes in the nearby forecast this morning, and we are taking the forecast drier for next week. Today will see sunshine dominate with good southwest breezes. That will take temps warmer than yesterday and warmer than normal in all areas of the state. We will see good drying and good harvest work potential today.

Our next front is on the way for tomorrow. As we have been talking, while we cant rule out moisture with the frontal passage, this front is more about a dramatic change in airmass. Clouds will be on the increase today. North and west of a line from Cleveland to Cincinnati we can see scattered showers develop by mid afternoon. South and east of that line we likely make it through most of tomorrow with just an increase in clouds. But, moisture continues to spread south and east through the overnight tomorrow night and into very early Friday morning. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to no more than .3″ with coverage at 70% of Ohio. Much colder air comes in behind to finish the week.

We turn out partly sunny but chilly for Friday and Saturday, but Saturday is not quite as cold as Friday. Breezy conditions are expected for at least Friday, on a shift in winds to the NW. Overnight Friday night we will see our coldest air over the entire state, with patchy frost likely. We still think threat of hard freeze is minimal, but there will be some good frost in spots. The map below shows the latest look at Saturday morning lows.

With sunshine, we turn milder for sunday on strong southwest flow. NExt week we are going drier. There is a very active precipitation track off to our west and north, coming out of IA across northern IL, southern WI, MI and into Ontario. WHile we can see several waves of moisture along that track, the boundary in there does not look to move south much during the week. That keeps moisture at bay to the north and west. It will not take much to get that boundary to sag south, so we are watching it closely. This is a somewhat unsettled pattern for sure, as warm air continues to battle cold air to the north. But right now we are trending our forecast just a little drier, which will allow for more harvest potential next week.