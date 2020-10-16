Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 16, 2020

Share Facebook

Cold air has arrived. We will be cooler than normal the next two days, but we should be dry, as no new moisture is part of our outlook. Frost starts the day today, and we can see additional frost tomorrow. But, it is that time of year. Temps begin to moderate a bit on Sunday.

Our next front is coming a little faster now, arriving later Sunday afternoon with scattered showers in NW OH, then spreading south and east through the overnight and through midday Monday. Rain totals are not impressive, only a few hundredths to half an inch, but coverage will push 80% or better. Colder air tries to take hold behind, but will not be quite to the level as what we are seeing currently today. This is the start of a fairly unsettled week.

We cant completely rule out scattered showers any day the rest of next week, Tuesday forward. That being said, we think there are two main waves to watch, and there will be 12-24 hours of drying/dryness in-between. Moisture totals out of the waves of moisture are not that impressive, but we definitely see a limit to drying. The map below shows moisture potential for the entire week next week Sunday evening through next Friday. Temps swing back and forth, and that is part of the unsettled nature of the forecast and the moisture potential. If we can get solidly into one airmass or the other, we would likely be able to lower rain potential for the entire week…but the swinging back and forth just wrings moisture out of the atmosphere with ease.

We do finish the 10 day window with sunny and dry weather for next weekend, the 24th and 25th. Temps will be near normal.

All told, we think it will be difficult to see significant daily harvest progress next week in OH. we likely wont get shut out completely, but this has the potential to be the wettest week in a couple months over a large part of the state.