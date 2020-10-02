Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 2, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Colder air is in control over Ohio today and will remain tomorrow. While we see more clouds today in the cooler air mass, following through on yesterdays cloud thickening, we see those clouds as mostly fair weather clouds. Temps will be below normal. Overnight lows tonight will be very cool in the lower 40s and we wont rule out a few upper 30s. However, we remain steadfast in the belief of no frost potential overnight tonight. Tomorrow will be similar to today, but just a bit warmer. Clouds increase late in the day tomorrow.

Rain is still on the way to Ohio as we finish the weekend. Showers arrive mid to late Sunday morning, starting in western OH, and then spread east, tracking across the rest of the state through the evening, overnight and the first part of Monday. We are scaling back moisture a bit, looking for mostly half an inch or less, and scaling coverage back some too, to 70% of Ohio. Still, many areas will see rain and it will require at least a brief pause in harvest activity. The map below shows our updated look at rain potentials from the event.

Behind that system, clouds start to break up Monday afternoon .WE turn out partly sunny and warmer Tuesday with decent dry down potential . However, a new wrinkle is developing for Wednesday. A fast moving low tracks across the Great Lakes, similar to this past Wednesday. While the track of the low is across the Thumb of MI, we can see clouds down into OH, and we are keeping open the possibility for a few showers in areas from US 30 north. Totals would be .25″ or less, but if the rain came together, it would mean no drying or field work in those areas for next Wednesday. We think the track of the low will be better in focus come Monday, so stay tuned. For now, we will offer the potential for scattered showers north, keeping southern Ohio Dry.

The balance of the week turns out partly to mostly sunny, warm and dry for Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will be well above normal, evaporation rates near maximum at .25″ of moisture per day. We should see conditions quickly improve to get harvest back in full swing. Those warm, dry conditions look like they want to hold for most of the following week as well, on through the 15th-16th of October at least.