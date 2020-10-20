Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 20, 2020

Share Facebook

The forecast remains rather damp this morning. In fact, we are adding a other wave of moisture from a system at midweek next week near the end of the 10 day forecast window. We still see more moisture than desired when it comes to finishing remaining harvest.

We are still dealing with some lingering showers this morning over OH, but those are moving away to the east and south relatively quickly. After a few rain free hours, another wave of scattered showers arrives after sunset tonight and moves across the state through tomorrow midday. This time the showers focus more on the northern half of the state, from I-70 north. Rain totals in that area can be .1″-.6″ with coverage at 80%. South of I-70 we see no rain, but plenty of clouds.

There is the potential for a few scattered morning showers in far NW OH Thursday morning, but generally our driest period in this 10 day forecast window is Thursday through Friday mid afternoon. Temps will climb to above normal levels for Thursday and stay mild Friday with good evaporation and at least partly sunny skies. We expect breezy conditions as well for the period.

That warm up comes ahead of our next frontal passage, that happens Friday overnight through Saturday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely bringing .1″-.6″ to 80% of Ohio. A brief pause in action comes Saturday night and Sunday morning, and then showers are back for Sunday overnight through all of Monday . Rain totals that round will be .25″-1″ with 90% coverage. There can be some lingering spotty showers Tuesday. Then Wednesday comes our new system, brining .25″-1.25″ rain potential for 90% of the state. Temps do cool dramatically behind that final low.

Overall, there are not many days suitable for harvest in this forecast. The map below shows cumulative rain potential now through next Wednesday. By far, our best opportunity in most of the state will be from later Wednesday through Thursday and into Friday afternoon. Sunshine, breezy and warm conditions for Thursday will be the biggest key. Otherwise, it seems like we just don’t have big enough pauses between rain events to get much accomplished.