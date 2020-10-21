Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 21, 2020

Share Facebook

No major change in the forecast this morning. We still have scattered showers around in the near term and bigger rains from late this week into next. However, the moisture the next few days will be limited in coverage.

Scattered showers today will be mostly north of a line from Youngstown to Dayton. In that area, we can see rain totals of a few hundredths to half an inch, with coverage at 60%. south of that line, expect clouds and some sun, but no new moisture today. A second wave of moisture may make a push into far NW tier counties in OH overnight tonight into tomorrow morning, bringing up to another .25″. but the rest of the state sees nothing.

For the balance of the day tomorrow we turn out partly sunny, windy, warm and dry. That pattern extends into Friday too, with clouds building Friday afternoon. WE should see good evaporation for the period and it will turn out to be likely the best harvest window we see out of the entire 10 day period.

Friday late afternoon scattered showers move into western OH and then move east and south over the state through the rest of the overnight and through Saturday afternoon. Rain totals look to be from .1″ to .6″ with coverage at 75%. We take a brief break Saturday night and Sunday, with clouds thickening up Sunday afternoon. Rain is back overnight Sunday night through Monday. Rain totals there can be .25″-1″ with coverage at 80%. Another minor wave of moisture sneaks through central Ohio Tuesday night into early Wednesday with another .25″ possible. The map below shows rain potential from Friday through next Wednesday.

Behind that final wave, we turn drier for next Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, but we are also colder. There should be some sun, but not dominating sun. WE have to watch for another batch of showers for next Friday the 30th, especially later in the afternoon and into the 31st.

Overall, we have some windows of opportunity, but very few in the days ahead, to work through remaining harvest and field work.