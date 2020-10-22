Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 22, 2020

Share Facebook

No major changes this morning again. But, that means we will have plenty of moisture heading towards us over the next 5-6 days, and that’s not the best thing right now as we try to finish harvest. But, it is what it is.

Today we see a few morning clouds and even a renegade shower or two in far NW OH, but generally we see partly sunny, warm, breezy and dry conditions statewide. Whether you can do anything with that depends on your rain totals over the past 48 hours or so, but we will see decent evaporation today. Those conditions continue into early tomorrow. Clouds start to increase as we move toward midday, and then showers arrive mid to late afternoon. Those showers continue through midday Saturday, generally bringing .1″-.5″ and 90% coverage.

We are dry for Saturday night and the first part of Sunday. However, our next wave of moisture arrives late Sunday afternoon and then continues over the state through Wednesday morning to midday. Rain totals can be from .5″ to 2.25″ with coverage at 100%. Way too much moisture to be sure. The higher end of the range will come with thunderstorms, and may skew more toward central and southern OH, but we don’t wan too get too cute on placement just yet. The map below shows rain from the Sunday through Wednesday morning period.

Behind that wave, we do finally dry down for the rest of the week, from Wednesday night through Saturday and potentially even Sunday. However, that dry stretch will feature colder air, limiting the speed of drying, especially after any of those heavier totals. Still, there is potential to be in the fields here near term today and part of tomorrow, and then the last 4 days of the 10 day forecast window.