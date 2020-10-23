Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 23, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

While a large part of today will be dry again, moisture is on the way back for tonight and tomorrow. Additional moisture potential remains for Sunday night through Wednesday. Harvest progress will be slow in many parts of Ohio in the days ahead. However, the good news this morning is that we are lowering our cumulative overall potential rain totals through next Wednesday.

Today we see sunshine to start, but clouds will be building through the morning and midday. Scattered showers arrive this evening, continuing through tomorrow mid morning. Rain totals will be .1″-.3″ with coverage at 75% of the state. The balance of Saturday will feature clouds giving way to sun, and slightly cooler temp. Sunday will start with sun and then clouds build again afternoon toward evening.

Our next wave of moisture arrives Sunday night and goes Tuesday midday. Rain totals will be .1″-.9″ with coverage at 90%. Then after a few hours we see a final push of light moisture overnight Tuesday night to sunrise next Wednesday, bringing a few hundredths to a tenth or two. The map below shows rain totals from the Sunday night through Wednesday morning period… and these rain totals are lower than previous forecasts, thankfully.

We turn dry again next Wednesday through Friday, and likely on through the weekend as well. however, we have one disturbance we are watching for next Friday overnight. Low pressure looks to track over the TN valley and into KY. Some data suggests we could see moisture get into central and southern Ohio next Friday after midnight into early Saturday morning, but for now we are keeping the forecast dry. Look for an update on that potential early next week. Right now, 5 days of dry weather back to back would be seen as very helpful to harvest prospects later next week, so we are keeping fingers crossed.