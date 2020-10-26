Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 26, 2020

Share Facebook

Our forecast over the next 2 weeks is looking better. But, there are still a few hurdles for us to get over to see that better foreast fujlly realized.

Plenty of clouds around today. These clouds will trigger a few sprinkles or showers, but generally, through the daytime hours, we do not see a lot of moisture falling. However, drying will be hard to come by through the day. The biggest threat of precipitation comes from late afternoon/early evening through the overnight. Showers move through OH but have the biggest potential in western and central parts of the state. All combined, today to sunrise tomorrow mooring, we can see a few hundredths to .3″ over 60% of Ohio. There rest of the state will be cloudy and damp, but not wet.

Clouds linger tomorrow morning, but we turn out partly sunny by afternoon. We keep full sunshine around through Wednesday.

Thursday looks interesting. Honestly our weather on Thursday comes down to the tropics. Hurricane Zeta will make landfall on the gulf coast sometime early Wednesday and then lift north. WE are putting the track of the storm to hit farther east along the gulf, and then take a subsequent turn northeast, through TN and perhaps into southern KY. That kind of track will leave us rain free here in OH but may trigger some clouds over the southern half to third of the state. If the storm makes landfall farther west, there is a bigger potential for more of a north move before turning east. That would bring rains to US for Thursday into early Friday. At this time, we are keeping our forecast dry, looking for the storm to stay to our south. We will be watching closely over the next 48 hours for any changes in our through process on landfall, strength and track of the remains. Current thoughts on the tropical system from the National Hurricane center are below.

Why is this so important? Well, because if that storm stays south and we are dry (like we are now thinking) we will put together quite the dry stretch. We are fully dry this weekend, through all of next week. In fact, a look at our extended period shows our next rain event may not arrive until November 10. So, without the remains of that tropical system getting in here, we are fully dry and have excellent harvest weather from tomorrow afternoon on through November 9th.