Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 27, 2020

Dry over the state today, but cooler behind the front that slipped through overnight. We do get a bit of a rebound tomorrow as south winds return. Sunshine breaks through today, especially this afternoon and we see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow giving great drying weather.

The lone hiccup in our 10 day forecast comes Thursday of this week. The remains of Hurricane Zeta will likely stay well south, curving through TN and the Carolinas. However, there is some moisture that is lingering tomorrow in the southern and central plains that wants to kick out ot the east and northeast. The remains of Zeta will likely push that moisture farther north than it otherwise would go. So, we are putting some rain potential in over Ohio for Thursday and into the wee-morning hours Friday. Rain totals will clearly be the most impressive over southern Ohio, but we wont rule out some up north as well. Right now, we project a few hundredths to a few tenths from US 30 north, and then from there southward we can see .25″-1.5″. Coverage for the entire system will be 90%. But we are looking more inevitably at the minimum of a good chance of some moisture. The map below shows our current look at potential. We think that the bias is toward lower totals developing as we get closer to the event.

Behind that system, we are sunny and dry from Friday midday and afternoon right on through the weekend and all of next week. Our next system arrives into the following weekend but will be pretty minor. The air-mass change will be the biggest threat of precipitation. But in the mean time, that opens up a window that should be dry enough to get most of the remaining harvest done from this week end through next week.