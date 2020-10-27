Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 28, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dry and warmer today over most of Ohio after a dreary Tuesday. We see south winds kicking up a bit more today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. This dry respite will be short lived, as we do have rain on the way for Thursday.

A system exiting the central plains today will move northeast, bumped a bit farther north by the the influence of Zeta. We look for rain to arrive into Ohio tomorrow and linger through very early Friday morning. Rains can be heavy in far southern OH, particularly the SW corner. We are putting rain totals for Thursday at .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 90%. Far SW OH could push 2 inches in spots, if the system tracks just right. The map below shows the current look at rain potential tomorrow.

The weather improves dramatically for the finish of the week, the weekend and next week. Clouds give way to some sun Friday, but we will be cool. Saturday turns out partly sunny but still cool, and then mostly sunny skies are in for Sunday with milder temps. Next week will be mostly sunny, dry and pleasant all week. Temps should be normal to above normal and we have good evaporation potential. Harvest should ramp back up. The dry weather holds Monday through at least next Sunday.