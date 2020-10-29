Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 29, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A soggy day is before us today. A winter storm system that terrorized the central and southern plains earlier this week ejected out out to the northeast yesterday and is moving into our neck of the woods today. This system has plenty of moisture with it, and is getting a northern “bump” from Zeta over the Deep South. Rain will end up moving over 99% of the state today with rain totals from .25″ to 1.5″. We still have some concern of rains pushing to near 2″ in far SW OH, but think the biggest threat for heavy rain stays in southern IN. The moisture is done in a large part of the state by midnight tonight, but we may see showers linger in far east and southeast areas until closer to sunrise tomorrow. Clouds will slowly give way to sunshine tomorrow, but we are much cooler again behind the front that comes through with this system. The map below shows rain from this morning through sunrise tomorrow morning.

The rest of the forecast is sunny and dry. We will not be as cold Saturday, and mild for Sunday. Then Monday through Saturday next week we see plenty of sunshine and temps normal to above normal. We will see good evaporation and dry down, and we should really be able to see harvest ramp back up. How fast really depends on what kind of moisture totals you see in the next 12 hours.

The extended forecast is also relatively dry. Our next rain event likely does not materialize until Tuesday the 10th. That front brings potential for .25″-1.25″ rains over 80% of Ohio into early Wednesday the 11th. The we are dry for the balance of Wednesday on through the end of that weekend (11/15).