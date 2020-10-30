Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 30, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A drier weather pattern is trying to emerge across Ohio, but it will take a little bit to get firmly established. A cold front continue to move away to the east today, and lingering showers in far eastern Ohio will end quickly. We are already seeing a breaks back over western Ohio, and in general, today will feature a mix of clouds and sun statewide. We are cooler in the airmass behind last nights front, and will see temps stay below normal today. Tomorrow, south flow returns and we see temps moderate some. Expect full sunshine for your Saturday.

A trough comes through the Great Lakes on Sunday. This trough predominately brings moisture to MI and Ontario, but we have to keep the door open for a few scattered showers getting into central and eastern OH out of this as that minor front sweeps through. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to .25″ with only 60% coverage, but we just cant rule out the moisture. Much colder air also races in behind that boundary, making for a chilly night.

After a chilly start to next week on Monday, we get temps to moderate and warm dramatically. By midweek we should be above normal and stay there into the weekend. We are sunny and dry Monday through Sunday. Evaporation will be excellent and we should see a wide open window to finish harvest. The map below shows cumulative rain potential from Monday through Sunday next week.

The extended period continues to show a front as we get closer to the 9th and 10th across Ohio, although it may get delayed slightly based on the latest round of data. Stay tuned.