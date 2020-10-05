Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 5, 2020

Share Facebook

Big changes to the weather pattern over Ohio compared to the past few days. Drying has been difficult to see going back into last week with light moisture hanging around with cool temps. All of that will be gone this week, and we should see quite the reversal in conditions.

We are sunny, warm and dry in our forecast for the entire week. Today through Sunday we see excellent evaporation and dry down with temps above normal and full sunshine. It may take a large part of today to get the drying kickstarted after yesterdays dribbles, but we would not be surprised to see a few places where moisture was very limited yesterday be able to try cutting late this afternoon. Then we should see all areas looking good the rest of the week.

All good things must come to an end…and that end here looks to be next Monday. Clouds start to build late Sunday afternoon and evening. Then Monday we see clouds and hit/miss light showers that bring a few hundredths to no more than a tenth or two and 60% coverage through the day. Temps stay above normal. But, overnight Monday night through Tuesday afternoon we project a significant cold front will move across the eastern corn belt, and will bring a strong line of showers and t-storms. That will be when we see the heaviest rains. Rain totals there can be from half to 2 inches with 100% coverage across the state. The map below is a look at the set up as we see it this morning. We will bring harvest to a screeching halt. All precipitation will be done by late afternoon to sunset Tuesday night.

We finish the 10 day period drying out again with sunshine and near normal temps for next Wednesday the 14th. The extended period starts the same way, sunny dry and even a bit warmer for Thursday and Friday.

The weekend (!7th-18th) stays dry, but a frontal boundary slides through from the NW, dropping temps to below normal levels. We still should stay at least partly sunny, but likely see drying potential get knocked back a peg or two. The rest of the extended 11-16 day period looks dry with no significant rain makers and near normal temps through the 21st.