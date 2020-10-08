Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 8, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunny, dry weather continues from today through Sunday. We see above normal temps most of the period, especially tomorrow and Saturday. Evaporation rates stay high and dry down will happen quickly.

Next weeks weather pattern has a bit more uncertainty this morning. Most of the uncertainty comes from the remains of Hurricane Delta as it moves north. If the storm makes it north of the Ohio river we will see some rain Sunday afternoon/evening in far southern Ohio, and clouds farther north. IF the low stays south of the river into KY, we can see some clouds up here, but likely no moisture. The chance of moisture not withstanding, the other thing to watch is how the low impacts the arrival of any cold front. A more northern push to the remains of Delta could keep our cold front from coming in from the west until later Tuesday and Wednesday. With more of a southern track of the tropical remains, the front likely stays on course for a Monday night-Tuesday arrival. As with any tropical system…the track will be very important and right now is highly variable. The rain from the front its self, irregardless of early or later arrival, will total .25″-1″ over 80% of the region. The map below shows moisture totals from the frontal passage only.

Right now, we are looking still for a late Monday night-Tuesday frontal passage, leading to a dry Wednesday. We do see cooler air in for the second half of the week, Wednesday through Saturday, with normal to below normal temps. The dry weather holds through that entire period.

Boiling it all down, still the best potential for harvest is in the short term…today through the weekend. Next week will finish dry, but the first part of the week will see moisture in some way shape or form…but timing and amounts are heavily dependent on how much tropical influence we end up having.