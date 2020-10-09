Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 9, 2020

Share Facebook

Sunny and dry today and tomorrow. Temps will be well above normal and we continue to see excellent drying. Clouds will be more prevalent on Sunday as the remains of Hurricane Delta move by to the south. At this point we are not concerned about precipitation in Ohio except for the far southern most tip and then maybe along the river in far southeast Ohio. All other areas just see clouds and likely limited sun. Temps stay warm.

Monday we expect some sun to start, but clouds increase in the afternoon. A cold front brings scattered showers Monday night into very early Tuesday. Rain totals look to be .1″-.4″ with coverage at 75% of Ohio. All action will be done by midday Tuesday. See potential moisture totals and coverage below. We are dry from Tuesday late through Wednesday and most of Thursday. Sun dominates Wednesday, but clouds increase Thursday afternoon after a sunny start. Temps stay above normal for the period, with no major drop off after the Monday night-Tuesday rain event.

A second front works through the eastern corn belt overnight Thursday night and Friday. This front bring a small moisture chance again, from a few hundredths to .4″. Coverage will be pushing 90%. The main difference between the previous front and this one will be colder air pushing behind. Temps go below normal even with sun returning Friday afternoon, and we could see frost/freeze conditions show up next Saturday night and bring an end to the growing season. If that were to happen, that would be right about on time compared to normal.

The rest of the 10 day period looks dry, but cooler. that cooler air will keep drying from happening as fast as we have become accustomed to here over the past few days. But, with moisture being relatively light out of the next two fronts…we still do not see any major delays in harvest…only a few minor pauses here and there next week.