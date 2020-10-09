Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation golf outing scores $70,000 for scholarships

Share Facebook

The 2020 Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Golf Invitational, sponsored by Nationwide, raised over $70,000 for foundation scholarships, grants and programs that enhance agricultural communities.

“The success of this event exemplifies our agriculture community’s commitment to providing resources that enable our future young professionals to grow and develop their knowledge and leadership skills,” said Doug Miller, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation board member and co-chair of the event. “Participation by so many, including our sponsors, during the challenging times we find ourselves in, speaks volumes about our industry and the partnerships within it.”

With current CDC and state guidelines in place, foursome teams split between two flights competed against each other Sept. 28 at Pinnacle Golf Club in Grove City for low score and closest to average and individually for closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt.

Dick Isler was the invitational honoree. A lifelong supporter of the agricultural community, Isler became the executive vice president of the Ohio Pork Producers Council in 1973. He worked with political leaders, both at the state and federal level, to educate them about agricultural issues and promote a better understanding of the pork industry. Isler is a member of the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame and the OSU Animal Science Hall of Fame.

Foundation scholarship recipient Cora Dorman, an Ohio State University student majoring in agribusiness and applied economics and minoring in agricultural communication and agronomy, also was featured at the event. The foundation annually recognizes Ohio students for their academic effort, community engagement and career interests that link agriculture to the community.